Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $3,048,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

MTD traded down $12.10 on Monday, hitting $1,442.64. The company had a trading volume of 33,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,362.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,270.39. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,535.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,256.25.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total transaction of $468,583.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

