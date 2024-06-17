Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,351,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.12% of Duke Energy worth $6,826,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.28. The company had a trading volume of 627,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day moving average is $97.01. The company has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

