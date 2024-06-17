Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.83 Billion Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,182,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.44% of Hershey worth $2,830,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.60. 542,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,454. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.54. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $262.30.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.56.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

