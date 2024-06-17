Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.87 Billion Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,066,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,159,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.28% of State Street worth $2,871,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in State Street by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in State Street by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 48,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in State Street by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Argus lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

STT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.79. 459,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,920. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.75.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

