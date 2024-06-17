Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.87 Billion Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,951,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.85% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $2,870,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.70. The company had a trading volume of 75,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,859. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.