Vanguard Group Inc. Has $21 Billion Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,445,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390,558 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.5% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.90% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $20,997,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.21. 21,673,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,804,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.48 billion, a PE ratio of 228.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.