Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.27 Billion Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $3,273,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.90. 778,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.06. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $157.58.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.07.

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

