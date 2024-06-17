Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.38 Billion Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,798,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Dollar Tree worth $3,380,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.1 %

DLTR traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.25. 812,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,680. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.91. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $154.96. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.