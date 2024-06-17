Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.51 Billion Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,279,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 206,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Agilent Technologies worth $3,514,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 42.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $5,902,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,836.

Shares of A stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,390. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $155.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

