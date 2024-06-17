Vanguard Group Inc. Has $6.39 Billion Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,396,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.28% of Motorola Solutions worth $6,386,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,176,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,812,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,279 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,853,000 after purchasing an additional 37,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,155,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $674,896,000 after purchasing an additional 96,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,341,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,006,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,987. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $378.05. 75,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $381.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

