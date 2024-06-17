Vanguard Group Inc. Has $6.44 Billion Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,708,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Altria Group worth $6,442,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,499,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,089,286. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $47.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

