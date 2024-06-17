Vanguard Group Inc. Has $6.67 Billion Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,503,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.00% of Cadence Design Systems worth $6,674,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 272,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,594,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,303,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,888,000 after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total transaction of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,015.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total transaction of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,015.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,757,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,778,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,334 shares of company stock valued at $18,525,914. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $314.56. The stock had a trading volume of 528,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,913. The firm has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.77 and a 1-year high of $327.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.49.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

