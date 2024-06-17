Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 105,230 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,249,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Vulcan Materials worth $3,461,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $253.59. 81,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,992. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $276.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.64.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on VMC shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

