Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 61,554 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,129,258 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 61,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $6,546,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 70,582 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.93. 544,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,627. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.34 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.28.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.