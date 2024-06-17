Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.88% of United Parcel Service worth $10,568,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $135.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.85. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.90 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The stock has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.