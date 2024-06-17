Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,153,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Republic Services worth $2,993,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Republic Services by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 105,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 29,961 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,578,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $6,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE RSG traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.53. The company had a trading volume of 206,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,806. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.84 and its 200 day moving average is $179.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $196.76. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

