Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,988,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 493,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Ventas worth $3,189,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ventas alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,243,000 after buying an additional 1,483,908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,812,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,460,000 after acquiring an additional 120,614 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,003,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,072,000 after acquiring an additional 363,153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ventas by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ventas by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,575,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,897,000 after acquiring an additional 173,415 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE VTR traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $49.47. 228,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,003. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.25.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

View Our Latest Report on Ventas

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.