Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 124,897 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,975,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Delta Air Lines worth $2,895,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $855,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $1,536,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $215,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.87. 1,509,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,621,980. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.85.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

