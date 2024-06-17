Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 133,709 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,822,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 133,709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $3,392,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,915,149. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 524,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,542,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,850,412,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 3,261,633 shares of company stock valued at $195,475,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXY. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

