Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 203,918 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,432,467 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 203,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Electronic Arts worth $3,479,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after buying an additional 107,709 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,757 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. UBS Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $326,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,969 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.22. The stock had a trading volume of 469,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,254. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

