Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 215,417 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,646,851 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 215,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.44% of American Express worth $8,738,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,747,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $449,521,000 after acquiring an additional 919,337 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,313.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,440,210,000 after acquiring an additional 714,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,202,000 after buying an additional 667,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in American Express by 969.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 602,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $112,910,000 after buying an additional 546,389 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.30.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.71. 390,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,154. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.22. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $244.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $161.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

