Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 337,656 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,275,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Iron Mountain worth $3,238,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $87.51. The company had a trading volume of 370,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 132.49, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.95. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.74 and a 12-month high of $89.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRM. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,645.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $156,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,645.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,209 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,643 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

