Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 42,382 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,161,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.00% of Waste Management worth $6,476,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Waste Management alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 28,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 20,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Waste Management by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 312,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 48,549 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.20. 270,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,354. The stock has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.22 and its 200-day moving average is $197.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.