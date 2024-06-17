Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 55,241 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,744,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,241 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.5% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.60% of Coca-Cola worth $21,847,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $2,808,056,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11,138.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,343,000 after buying an additional 4,933,527 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $193,342,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,032,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,051,000 after buying an additional 2,973,234 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,564,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,448,000 after buying an additional 2,893,061 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.50. 2,604,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,003,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average is $60.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,720 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

