Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 75,107 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,859,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Zimmer Biomet worth $2,903,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $266,896,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,809,000 after acquiring an additional 852,186 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,344 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth approximately $57,972,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,037,000 after purchasing an additional 484,151 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.71. 336,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $147.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.61 and its 200-day moving average is $121.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

