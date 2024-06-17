Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,668,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of WEC Energy Group worth $3,507,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $737,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.92. The stock had a trading volume of 302,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $93.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.46.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

