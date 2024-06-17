Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,504,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.71% of Citigroup worth $8,565,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 16.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 157,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 21,827 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 646,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,546 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Citigroup by 5.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,247,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,313,000 after acquiring an additional 58,843 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,768,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,904,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $59.81. 3,287,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,049,331. The stock has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.84.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

