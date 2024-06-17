Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,578,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invitation Homes worth $3,294,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $1,346,883,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $105,282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,993,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $45,104,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INVH. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE INVH traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.17. 303,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,367. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

