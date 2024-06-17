Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Raised by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $393,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $8,467,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $581.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.72. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $581.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.