Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

