Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Hits New 12-Month High at $333.40

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $333.40 and last traded at $332.22, with a volume of 38221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $332.83.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 531,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,098,000 after purchasing an additional 29,504 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,322,000 after purchasing an additional 62,686 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,927,000 after purchasing an additional 94,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 109,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,083,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

