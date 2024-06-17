Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,206,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.95.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.99. 512,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,785. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,192,363 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

