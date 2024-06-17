Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down to $9.01

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $8.50. Veradigm shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 145 shares trading hands.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDRX

Veradigm Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 29.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 12.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,182,000 after buying an additional 210,137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 10.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.