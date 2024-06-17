Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.09.

Get Veralto alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLTO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VLTO

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $100.75 on Monday. Veralto has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $102.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Veralto Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.