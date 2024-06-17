Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Hits $4.73 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and $14,973.03 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,788.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.48 or 0.00625465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.23 or 0.00115879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00036156 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.37 or 0.00266568 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00040329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00072067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,620,747 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

