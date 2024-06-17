Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

VIAV stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -371.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $50,005.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,985 shares of company stock worth $109,969 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 305.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,161,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at $29,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,608,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,925,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,599 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,573,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,687 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

