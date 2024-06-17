Viking Therapeutics’ (VKTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 135.71% from the stock’s previous close.

VKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Maxim Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.38.

NASDAQ:VKTX traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $50.91. 807,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905,303. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.05. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,817,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 28,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 91,219 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,566,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

