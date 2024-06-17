Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 21,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 58,839 shares.The stock last traded at $10.63 and had previously closed at $10.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vinci Partners Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Vinci Partners Investments Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $572.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 50.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 864,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 510,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 356,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 79,945 shares during the period. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

