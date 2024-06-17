Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.10

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 651676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPCE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 5,301.61% and a negative return on equity of 87.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($11.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 29.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,165,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823,646 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 687,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 128,400 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at $703,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 800,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 291,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

