Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Vistra has raised its dividend by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years. Vistra has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vistra to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $87.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vistra has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $107.24.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VST. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

