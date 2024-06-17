Vistra Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 34,391 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 78% compared to the typical volume of 19,301 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,040. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.75. Vistra has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vistra will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 17.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

