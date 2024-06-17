Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Hits $110.57 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $110.57 million and $3.64 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.93 or 0.00005972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,792.53 or 0.99859240 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012619 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00088002 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.12613744 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $2,614,860.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

