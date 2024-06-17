Wahed Invest LLC Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.0% of Wahed Invest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of AMD stock traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.07. The company had a trading volume of 15,972,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,773,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.64 billion, a PE ratio of 228.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.73 and its 200 day moving average is $162.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.