Wahed Invest LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $207,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.32.

MU stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.29. 7,942,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,918,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.77. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $146.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,002,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $72,002,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,446 shares of company stock valued at $44,478,193. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

