Wahed Invest LLC Has $134,000 Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 827.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FMC by 50.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.56.

Shares of FMC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.04. The stock had a trading volume of 392,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

