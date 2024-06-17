Wahed Invest LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,316 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,107,931. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

