Wahed Invest LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.7% of Wahed Invest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,772,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,202,016. The firm has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

