Wahed Invest LLC Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 12,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

OXY stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,550. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,386,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,261,633 shares of company stock worth $195,475,671. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

