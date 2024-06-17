Wahed Invest LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.87.

BURL traded up $4.94 on Monday, reaching $232.96. The stock had a trading volume of 166,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,318. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.54. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $243.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

