Wahed Invest LLC Purchases Shares of 1,995 Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vestis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tracy C. Jokinen purchased 8,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,137.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,892.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tracy C. Jokinen purchased 8,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,137.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,892.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 22,442 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $260,776.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,694.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,830,779 shares of company stock worth $28,501,849 over the last ninety days.

Vestis Stock Performance

Vestis stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.80. 453,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,304. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vestis Co. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $22.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

Vestis Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Further Reading

